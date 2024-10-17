Construction begins on Polish Navy's sixth Kormoran II-class minehunter

Like its sisters, the future ORP Czajka ("Lapwing") will have a non-magnetic steel hull, a length of 58.5 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of 2.7 metres, a displacement of 850 tonnes, and space for 45 crewmembers. The hull and superstructure will boast features to help minimise the MCMV's radar cross-section.

Armament will include a 35mm autocannon, three 12.7mm machine guns, and surface-to-air missiles. The MCMV will also have an integrated combat system, an inertial navigation system, an aft deck crane, and a boat davit. Space will be available for a towed sonar, two inflatable tenders, and autonomous underwater vehicles capable of underwater survey as well as mine detection, identification, and disposal.