Construction begins on Polish Navy's sixth Kormoran II-class minehunter
Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of the sixth Project 258 or Kormoran II-class mine countermeasures vessel (MCMV) ordered by the Polish Navy.
Like its sisters, the future ORP Czajka ("Lapwing") will have a non-magnetic steel hull, a length of 58.5 metres, a beam of 10.3 metres, a draught of 2.7 metres, a displacement of 850 tonnes, and space for 45 crewmembers. The hull and superstructure will boast features to help minimise the MCMV's radar cross-section.
Armament will include a 35mm autocannon, three 12.7mm machine guns, and surface-to-air missiles. The MCMV will also have an integrated combat system, an inertial navigation system, an aft deck crane, and a boat davit. Space will be available for a towed sonar, two inflatable tenders, and autonomous underwater vehicles capable of underwater survey as well as mine detection, identification, and disposal.
The MCMV's main area of operations will be within Poland's exclusive economic zone, though it may also be deployed in support of naval task forces in the Baltic and North Seas.
The construction of the future Czajka and its sisters complies with the Polish Register of Shipping's L3 ice class notation.