Sea trials begin for French Navy's lead FDI frigate

The 121- by 18-metre, 4,200-tonne FDI ships will be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. Armament will include surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun.

The Naval Group said they are also the first frigates to benefit from a digital architecture that will enable them to adapt continuously to technological and operational developments. The company remarked that, as a result, the FDIs will be able to deal with current and future high-spectrum threats, with 360-degree coverage in all frequency bands, and process an ever-increasing amount of data.

The FDI honours Pierre-Alexis Ronarc'h, a French Navy admiral who saw service during the First World War.