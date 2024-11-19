Security Vessel News Roundup | November 19 – Dutch fleet support ship sea trials, Philippine Navy's newest missile boat and more
Deliveries include patrol boats for operators in Mozambique, Russia, and New Zealand. The US Navy commissions its newest warship as a future support vessel for the Royal Netherlands Navy commences sea trials. A Philippine Navy fast attack craft is launched into the water for the first time and Israel names its newest submarine.
Chinese firm to design new fisheries enforcement vessel
COSCO Ship Research Institute (Wuhan) in China has been awarded a contract for design work on a new fisheries enforcement vessel for operation by the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
The vessel will be used for fisheries administration, maritime law enforcement, emergency response, and port inspection. Once completed, it will have a length of 40 metres and an electronics suite that includes electro-optical sensors.
French builder secures Montenegrin Navy patrol vessel contract
The Montenegrin Ministry of Defence has awarded French shipbuilding joint venture Kership a contract for the construction of two new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) in a series for the Montenegrin Navy.
The 60-metre OPVs will perform a range of missions including border control, counter-piracy patrols, special operations support, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue, and pollution response.
Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2026.
Sea trials begin for Royal Netherlands Navy's future support ship
A new combat support ship ordered by the Royal Netherlands Navy has begun undergoing sea trials. Upon completion, the nearly 180-metre-long HNLMS Den Helder will have a 75-person standard crew and can take an additional 85 people on board.
German yard launches Israeli Navy's sixth Dolphin-class submarine
German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) launched the future INS Drakon ("Dragon"), a Dolphin-class diesel-electric submarine ordered by the Israeli Navy, at its Kiel facilities in a ceremony on Tuesday, November 12.
The future Drakon is the sixth boat in the Dolphin-class, which was developed with Israeli assistance. All boats in the class were built entirely in Germany exclusively for the Israeli Navy.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office orders response catamaran
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Marine Enforcement Detail has selected Moose Boats of Vallejo, California, for the construction of a new catamaran patrol vessel.
The custom boat will have a length of 38 feet (12 metres) and will be powered by two Volvo Penta D6 engines with a total output of 960 hp ( kW).
New Zealand's Waikato Regional Council welcomes new harbour patrol boat
The Waikato Regional Council in New Zealand recently took delivery of a new 6.7-metre catamaran patrol craft designed and built by local company Kingfisher Boats.
Tutaia ("Vigilance") will be used primarily to help maintain aids to navigation and conduct boating safety patrols throughout the Waikato region.
Philippine Navy's newest locally built fast attack craft floated out
The Philippine Navy launched a new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) into the water at its shipyard facilities in Cavite province south of Manila on Tuesday, November 12.
The future BRP Albert Majini is the first locally-built example of the Acero-class FAICs, which are variants of the Shaldag Mark V patrol boats built by Israel Shipyards. All seven preceding Acero-class boats were built at Israel Shipyards' Haifa facilities.
Mozambican Navy receives two interceptor boats donated by India
The Indian government, through the Ministry of Defence (MOD), formally handed over two new interceptor boats in a series to the Mozambican Navy in a ceremony in Mozambique on Friday, November 8.
These 16-metre-long, waterjet-propelled boats have a top speed of 45 knots and a range of 200 nautical miles at 12 knots. They can each carry a crew of five and are equipped with machine guns and wheelhouses fitted with ballistic protection.
New patrol boat delivered to Russian transport supervision authority
Russian shipyard Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant has delivered a new aluminium patrol boat to the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor).
Named Patrul'nyy-17 ("Patrol-17"), the vessel will be operated primarily in the Volga Federal District. Duties will include patrols and search and rescue (SAR). The newbuild belongs to the Project 04190 series of patrol boats, the lead vessel of which was delivered to the Irkutsk Sea and River Transport Agency in 2022.
US Navy destroyer John Basilone commissioned into service
The US Navy commissioned its newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer into service in a ceremony in New York City on Saturday, November 9.
USS John Basilone was built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (GDBIW) and will be homeported in Mayport, Florida.
The ship's namesake, US Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone, received the Medal of Honor for heroism displayed in the Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II, where he led his heavy machine gun sections in defence of a critical position and inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy. Tragically, Gunnery Sergeant Basilone was later killed in the Iwo Jima campaign in 1945.