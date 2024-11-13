Handover ceremony for the Mozambican Navy's two new 16-metre interceptors, November 8, 2024
Handover ceremony for the Mozambican Navy's two new 16-metre interceptors, November 8, 2024Indian Ministry of Defence
Mozambican Navy receives two interceptor boats donated by India

The Indian government, through the Ministry of Defence (MOD), formally handed over two new interceptor boats in a series to the Mozambican Navy in a ceremony in Mozambique on Friday, November 8.

These 16-metre-long, waterjet-propelled boats have a top speed of 45 knots and a range of 200 nautical miles at 12 knots. They can each carry a crew of five and are equipped with machine guns and wheelhouses fitted with ballistic protection.

The vessels will be used for missions including maritime counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, particularly in the ongoing campaign against Islamic State-aligned extremists in Cabo Delgado province.

The Mozambican Navy had earlier received two other fast interceptor craft from India in 2019. The earlier 27-metre vessels are subvariants of the 30-metre interceptors built by Indian shipyard Larsen and Toubro for the Indian Coast Guard.

Another two interceptors from the same series as the 16-metre vessels delivered earlier this month were handed over by India in January 2022.

