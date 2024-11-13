Mozambican Navy receives two interceptor boats donated by India

These 16-metre-long, waterjet-propelled boats have a top speed of 45 knots and a range of 200 nautical miles at 12 knots. They can each carry a crew of five and are equipped with machine guns and wheelhouses fitted with ballistic protection.

The vessels will be used for missions including maritime counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, particularly in the ongoing campaign against Islamic State-aligned extremists in Cabo Delgado province.