Philippine Navy's newest locally built fast attack craft floated out

The future BRP Albert Majini is the first locally-built example of the Acero-class FAICs, which are variants of the Shaldag Mark V patrol boats built by Israel Shipyards. All seven preceding Acero-class boats were built at Israel Shipyards' Haifa facilities.

Upon completion, the FAIC will have an LOA of 32.65 metres, a beam of 6.2 metres, a displacement of approximately 95 tonnes at full load, and space for 12 crewmembers. Two diesel engines will propel the vessel to a maximum speed of 43 knots while a range of 1,600 nautical miles can be achieved at a cruising speed of 15 knots.