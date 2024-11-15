Sacramento County Sheriff's Office orders response catamaran

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Marine Enforcement Detail has selected Moose Boats of Vallejo, California, for the construction of a new catamaran patrol vessel.
The custom boat will have a length of 38 feet (12 metres) and will be powered by two Volvo Penta D6 engines with a total output of 960 hp ( kW).
In addition to conducting law enforcement patrols, the new boat will also be used to help clean up the Sacramento and American Rivers by recovering the more than 100 sunken cars and boats lying at the bottom of the waterways.
Key equipment will include a dive ladder, a wide swim platform, a dropdown bow door, and a sonar.
As with other 38-foot boats in Moose Boats' portfolio, the SCSO vessel will have a draught of only 22 inches (0.6 metre), a top speed of over 40 knots, forward-leaning tempered glass windows to reduce glare, and bilge pumps.