New patrol boat delivered to Russian transport supervision authority

Named Patrul'nyy-17 ("Patrol-17"), the vessel will be operated primarily in the Volga Federal District. Duties will include patrols and search and rescue (SAR).

The newbuild belongs to the Project 04190 series of patrol boats, the lead vessel of which was delivered to the Irkutsk Sea and River Transport Agency in 2022. It has a length of 13.5 metres, a beam of 3.7 metres, a displacement of 8.2 tonnes, and space for up to 12 people including crewmembers.