New patrol boat delivered to Russian transport supervision authority
Russian shipyard Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant has delivered a new aluminium patrol boat to the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor).
Named Patrul'nyy-17 ("Patrol-17"), the vessel will be operated primarily in the Volga Federal District. Duties will include patrols and search and rescue (SAR).
The newbuild belongs to the Project 04190 series of patrol boats, the lead vessel of which was delivered to the Irkutsk Sea and River Transport Agency in 2022. It has a length of 13.5 metres, a beam of 3.7 metres, a displacement of 8.2 tonnes, and space for up to 12 people including crewmembers.
The patrol boat's design is suited for operation in the northern latitudes even in waters that are covered with fine broken ice or ice sludge during days of mild winter.
Two Volvo Penta engines that each produce 283 kW deliver a maximum speed of 40 knots even at full load. A total fuel tank capacity of 1,200 litres will allow sailings for up to 217 nautical miles. The accommodation spaces meanwhile include a galley, a mess, and a toilet with shower.
The patrol boat is both rail- and road-transportable, providing the operator with multiple options for rapid deployment of the vessel to critical areas within its area of responsibility.