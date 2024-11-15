German yard launches Israeli Navy's sixth Dolphin-class submarine

The future Drakon is the sixth boat in the Dolphin-class, which was developed with Israeli assistance. All boats in the class were built entirely in Germany exclusively for the Israeli Navy.

Upon completion, the submarine will have a length of 68.6 metres, a beam of 6.8 metres, a draught of 6.2 metres, a maximum speed of 25 knots, and a crew complement of 35. Armament will include torpedoes and mines, though the fitted torpedo tubes may also be used for the deployment of swimmer delivery vehicles.