New Zealand's Waikato Regional Council welcomes new harbour patrol boat

Tutaia ("Vigilance") will be used primarily to help maintain aids to navigation and conduct boating safety patrols throughout the Waikato region.

The catamaran replaces the Waikato Regional Council's 17-year-old vessel Maroro. The newer boat was developed under the council’s long-term plan to improve maritime services and thus features a number of custom enhancements tailored to meet the unique needs of the council's maritime services team.