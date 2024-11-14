New Zealand's Waikato Regional Council welcomes new harbour patrol boat

The Waikato Regional Council in New Zealand recently took delivery of a new 6.7-metre catamaran patrol craft designed and built by local company Kingfisher Boats.
Tutaia ("Vigilance") will be used primarily to help maintain aids to navigation and conduct boating safety patrols throughout the Waikato region.
The catamaran replaces the Waikato Regional Council's 17-year-old vessel Maroro. The newer boat was developed under the council’s long-term plan to improve maritime services and thus features a number of custom enhancements tailored to meet the unique needs of the council's maritime services team.
The boat's catamaran design ensures stability that makes it suitable for operation under a wide range of weather conditions, thus allowing the council's maritime team to operate effectively year-round.
A davit capable of lifting up to 250 kg will be used in maintaining aids to navigation while the electronics suite includes a radar and dual chart plotters.
Twin Suzuki outboard engines deliver a top speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 22 knots. Up to 10 people can be carried on board when performing duties such as patrolling, transporting environmental specialists, and supporting police dive operations.