US Navy destroyer John Basilone commissioned into service

USS John Basilone was built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (GDBIW) and will be homeported in Mayport, Florida.

The ship's namesake, US Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone, received the Medal of Honor for heroism displayed in the Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II, where he led his heavy machine gun sections in defence of a critical position and inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy. Tragically, Gunnery Sergeant Basilone was later killed in the Iwo Jima campaign in 1945.