Sea trials begin for Royal Netherlands Navy's future support ship
A new combat support ship ordered by the Royal Netherlands Navy has begun undergoing sea trials. Upon completion, the nearly 180-metre-long HNLMS Den Helder will have a 75-person standard crew and can take an additional 85 people on board.
The vessel named after the Royal Netherlands Navy's main base will operate alongside the joint support ship HNLMS Karel Doorman. The newer support vessel is also designed to operate worldwide and under high threat, protected by frigates, and may also be used in counter-narcotics missions as well as emergency response.
Space will be available for 20 ISO containers as well as helicopters and equipment for performing underway replenishment of ammunition, food, fuel, and miscellanous supplies to other navy ships.
Construction of the hull of the future Den Helder was undertaken in Romania. The vessel will later be brought to the Netherlands for final outfitting including the installation of a combat management system.