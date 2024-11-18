Sea trials begin for Royal Netherlands Navy's future support ship

The vessel named after the Royal Netherlands Navy's main base will operate alongside the joint support ship HNLMS Karel Doorman. The newer support vessel is also designed to operate worldwide and under high threat, protected by frigates, and may also be used in counter-narcotics missions as well as emergency response.

Space will be available for 20 ISO containers as well as helicopters and equipment for performing underway replenishment of ammunition, food, fuel, and miscellanous supplies to other navy ships.