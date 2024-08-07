Security Vessel News Roundup | August 7 – US and Italian surface combatants, future Canadian Coast Guard Arctic patrol ships and more
Security Vessel News Roundup | August 7 – US and Italian surface combatants, future Canadian Coast Guard Arctic patrol ships and more

Deliveries include a UK police RIB, a US Navy littoral combat ship, and a Royal Australian Navy patrol boat. Construction continues on new naval ships for the US, Ukraine, and Russia and coast guard patrol vessels for Canada. The US and Italian navies have meanwhile placed orders for landing craft and surface combatants.

New RIB delivered to UK maritime police unit
Defender, a new RIB acquired by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight ConstabularyOfficial site of Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight

The UK's Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary recently welcomed a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) into service. Named Defender, the RIB will be operated by the constabulary’s Marine Support Unit.

The new boat will be able to operate even under severe weather conditions. The enhanced capability will enable Marine Support Unit officers to patrol and deploy across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s 460 kilometres of coastline as well as the inland waterways of the Thames Valley force area.

Turkish yard launches future Ukrainian Navy corvette

Turkish shipbuilder RMK Marine has floated out the future Hetman Ivan Vygovsky, a corvette ordered by the Ukrainian Navy. The ship belongs to the MILGEM family of surface combatants developed by a partnership of Turkish companies with defence technology firm STM as lead contractor.

Once in service, the corvette will be used for anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-air warfare. Armament will include a 76mm naval gun and a 35mm close-in weapon system.

USS Pierre Independence class US Navy Austal USA
The future US Navy littoral combat ship USS Pierre being launched at Austal USA's facilities in Mobile, Alabama, August 5, 2024Austal USA

Austal USA has successfully launched the future USS Pierre, the last ship of the US Navy’s Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) program. Following launch, Austal USA’s test and activation team will spend the next several months preparing the vessel for sea trials later this year.

Italian Navy Fincantieri Orizzonte Sistemi Navali
Rendering of an Italian Navy 95-metre offshore patrol vesselFincantieri

The Italian Navy has exercised its option for the construction of a fourth offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in a series by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo.

LCU 1700 class US Navy Austal USA
Rendering of an LCU 1700-class landing craftAustal USA

Austal USA has been awarded a US$55 million fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) contract modification for the construction of two additional Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1700-class vessels for the US Navy.

Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship Irving Shipbuilding
Naming ceremony for the Canadian Coast Guard's first two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships, July 31, 2024Irving Shipbuilding

The Canadian government, represented by Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Darren Fisher, has formally named the first two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPs) that will be delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard.

ADV Cape Solander Evolved Cape class Royal Australian Navy Austal Australia
ADV Cape Solander, the Royal Australian Navy's seventh Evolved Cape-class patrol boatAustal

Austal Australia has delivered the seventh of ten Evolved Cape-class patrol boats under contract to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). The vessel, ADV Cape Solander, was officially accepted by the Australian government at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard on Friday, August 2.

Emilio Bianchi FREMM Italian Navy Fincantieri
The future Emilio Bianchi, an Italian Navy FREMM frigate with anti-submarine warfare capability, prior to its launch on May 25, 2024Fincantieri

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo, has been awarded a €1.5 billion (US$1.6 billion) contract by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (Organisation conjointe de coopération en matière d'armement; OCCAR) for the construction of two new FREMM multi-purpose frigates.

Stupinets Project 1241 8 Russian Navy Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau Vympel Shipyard
The future Russian Navy corvette Stupinets prior to launch at Vympel Shipyard, July 29, 2024United Shipbuilding Corporation

Russia's Vympel Shipyard launched a new Russian Navy guided-missile corvette on Monday, July 29. The future Stupinets belongs to the Project 1241.8 series, which was derived from the Project 1241 or Tarantul-class corvettes originally designed and built for the Soviet Navy in the late 1970s.

USS Nantucket Freedom class US Navy Fincantieri Marinette Marine
The future USS Nantucket transits the Menominee River in northern Wisconsin, departing for at-sea demonstrations during Acceptance Trials, December 6, 2023.US Navy

The US Navy took delivery of a new Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) from Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) of Wisconsin on Monday, July 29. The delivery of the future USS Nantucket follows the successful completion of Acceptance Trials in December 2023.

