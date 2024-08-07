Security Vessel News Roundup | August 7 – US and Italian surface combatants, future Canadian Coast Guard Arctic patrol ships and more

New RIB delivered to UK maritime police unit

The UK's Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary recently welcomed a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) into service. Named Defender, the RIB will be operated by the constabulary’s Marine Support Unit.

The new boat will be able to operate even under severe weather conditions. The enhanced capability will enable Marine Support Unit officers to patrol and deploy across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s 460 kilometres of coastline as well as the inland waterways of the Thames Valley force area.