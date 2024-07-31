Joint venture to build two new frigates for Italian Navy

The frigates will belong to an upgraded sub-class known as as the Evolution variant, hence the designation FREMM EVO. Both ships will feature advanced systems including anti-drone weapons and sensors as well as systems for operational management of unmanned air, surface, and undersea vehicles.

The anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and features of some of the earlier FREMM ships currently in service with the Italian Navy will also be available in the FREMM EVO vessels. The two new frigates will be built at Fincantieri’s Integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries to the navy scheduled for 2029 and 2030, respectively.