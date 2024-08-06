US Navy’s final Independence-class littoral combat ship floated out

This is the 23rd LCS launched at Austal USA using the multi-step method of rolling the ship onto a moored deck barge and then transferring the ship from the barge to a floating drydock. The drydock is submerged enabling the ship to float for the first time and then removed from the drydock and moored pierside to get ready for engine light-off and trials.

The future Pierre, christened in May, is the US Navy’s 19th and final Independence-variant LCS. It will be deployed to the Pacific fleet area of responsibility supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.