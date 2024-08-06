US Navy’s final Independence-class littoral combat ship floated out
Austal USA has successfully launched the future USS Pierre, the last ship of the US Navy’s Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) program. Following launch, Austal USA’s test and activation team will spend the next several months preparing the vessel for sea trials later this year.
This is the 23rd LCS launched at Austal USA using the multi-step method of rolling the ship onto a moored deck barge and then transferring the ship from the barge to a floating drydock. The drydock is submerged enabling the ship to float for the first time and then removed from the drydock and moored pierside to get ready for engine light-off and trials.
The future Pierre, christened in May, is the US Navy’s 19th and final Independence-variant LCS. It will be deployed to the Pacific fleet area of responsibility supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.
The future Pierre is the second US Navy ship named in honour of the capital city of South Dakota. Upon completion, it will measure 418 feet (127 metres) long and 104 feet (31.6 metres) wide and displace 3,421 tons (3,104 tonnes) at full load. Armament will include a BAE Systems naval gun, four 12.7mm machine guns, and Evolved SeaRAM surface-to-air missiles.
The ship's propulsion will deliver a maximum speed of 43 knots. Alternatively, a cruising speed of 20 knots will enable the LCS to sail up to 4,300 nautical miles.