Italian Navy exercises option for new offshore patrol vessel
The Italian Navy has exercised its option for the construction of a fourth offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in a series by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo.
Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 95 metres, a displacement of 2,300 tonnes, and accommodation for 97 crewmembers. Construction will take place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.
The contract awarded by the navy has total value of approximately €223 million (US$244 million). It will also cover logistical support for the OPV.
Among the notable features of the vessel will be a cockpit-style integrated navigation management system that can be operated by only two crewmembers. This station, which will also be located in the bridge, will enable the two operators to have direct control of the engines, the rudders, and some functions of the combat system.
The OPV's duties will include maritime patrols and surveillance, protection of sea lines of communication, and environmental protection.