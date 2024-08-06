Italian Navy exercises option for new offshore patrol vessel

Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 95 metres, a displacement of 2,300 tonnes, and accommodation for 97 crewmembers. Construction will take place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.

The contract awarded by the navy has total value of approximately €223 million (US$244 million). It will also cover logistical support for the OPV.