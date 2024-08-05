Canadian government names two new coast guard patrol ships

The first coast guard AOPS and the seventh AOPS overall will be named CCGS Donjek Glacier after the Donjek Glacier located in Kluane National Park in Yukon. The second AOPS for the coast guard and the eighth and final AOPS overall will be named CCGS Sermilik Glacier after the Sermilik Glacier, located in Sirmilik National Park in Nunavut.

Under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Irving Shipbuilding of Nova Scotia is constructing six AOPS vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy and two AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard in addition to 15 River-class destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy.