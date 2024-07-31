US Navy takes delivery of littoral combat ship Nantucket

The 378-foot (115-metre) vessel is the 14th Freedom-class LCS to be built by FMM under the Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team and the third US Navy ship to be named after Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. The ship will be commissioned later this year and will be homeported in Mayport, Florida.

The future Nantucket is capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots and is equipped with surface-to-air missiles and a BAE Systems Mk 110 57mm naval gun. The LCS will be used to support mine countermeasures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and surface warfare missions.