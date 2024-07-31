Russian Navy's newest stealth corvette hits the water

Designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, the corvette will be used primarily in anti-surface warfare, whether independently or as part of a naval strike group. Upon completion, it will have a length of 56 metres, a displacement of 480 tonnes, and a crew of 50.

Armament will include a 76mm dual-purpose main gun, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and a close-in weapon system. Two diesel engines will meanwhile deliver a maximum speed of 29 knots and a range of 2,400 nautical miles.