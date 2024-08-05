Royal Australian Navy takes delivery of seventh Evolved Cape-class patrol boat

The Evolved Cape-class patrol boat project, which initially comprised only six 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boats for the RAN from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022 and a further two vessels in February 2024, bringing the total to ten vessels.

ADV Cape Schanck, the eighth boat in the class, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2024. Two additional vessels remain under construction at Austal’s Henderson shipyard.