LCU 1700 class US Navy Austal USA
Rendering of an LCU 1700-class landing craftAustal USA
US Navy exercises contract option for two additional utility landing craft

Austal USA has been awarded a US$55 million fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) contract modification for the construction of two additional Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1700-class vessels for the US Navy.

Austal USA was awarded an initial contract for the construction of three LCU 1700-class vessels, with options for an additional nine vessels, in September 2023. The potential value of the contract for up to 12 vessels is US$379.7 million.

This contract modification brings the total number of LCUs currently scheduled or under construction at Austal USA to five.

The LCU 1700-class vessels are designed to be carried aboard the US Navy's amphibious assault ships to an objective area and used across a range of military operations to deliver vehicles, personnel, and cargo from sea-to-shore and back. Austal said the vessels will provide an essential heavy-lift capability and can carry approximately the same payload capacity as seven C-17 cargo aircraft.

Each vessel in the class will have a length of approximately 139 feet (42 metres), a beam of 31 feet (9.4 metres), and diesel propulsion that will deliver a top speed of 11 knots and a range of 1,200 nautical miles at eight knots. Accommodation will be available for 14 crewmembers while four weapon mounts can be fitted with machine guns.

