Offshore Vessel News Roundup | May 20 – French SES crewboat concept, new Taiwanese CSOV and more

Recent deliveries include a hybrid CSOV for a Taiwanese operator and a turbine installation jackup for deployment in European waters. A French design firm has unveiled a new crewboat concept as a UK partnership seeks to introduce electric crewboats to the domestic market. Lastly, another UK operator has placed orders for crewboats to be built in Singapore.
UK vessel operator Mainprize Offshore has awarded Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine a contract for the construction of two crewboats in a series.
The 33-metre SWATH aluminium crewboats will be based on Mainprize's earlier 26-metre crewboats but will also introduce several enhancements. Key upgrades include an extended waterline length of 30 metres, an expanded 13-metre beam, and increased fuel oil capacity in excess of 63,800 litres, allowing for longer operational endurance.
The passenger capacity has also been increased to accommodate up to 39 personnel, up from 27 on the 26-metre design, with premium seating for comfort during transit.
UK vessel operator Tidal Transit and charging infrastructure specialist Aqua Superpower have formed a new partnership with the objective of providing electric crewboats for supporting activities within the offshore energy industry.
Under the agreement, Tidal Transit will build and operate the crewboats and manage the installation of offshore charging infrastructure, while Aqua superPower will design, build, operate and maintain the shoreside charging infrastructure located in each vessel’s origin port.
The partners said the collaboration is intended to simplify and accelerate the adoption of electric vessel operations by combining vessel capability, offshore charging expertise, and dependable shore power infrastructure within one coordinated delivery model.
DEME has formally named a new self-elevating wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) built by Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles.
The DNV-classed Norse Energi is the second in a new series of vessels that have been designed by NOV and GustoMSC to be capable of installing the next generation of large offshore wind turbines. Norse Wind, the first WTIV in the same series, was handed over to DEME in late 2025.
Norse Energi is also the second overall jackup WTIV to join the DEME fleet.
A new service operation vessel (SOV) was recently handed over to Taiwanese offshore support specialist Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM).
The DNV-classed TSS Cruiser has an LOA of 88 metres, a beam of 19.7 metres, a draught of 5.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 6,700, and 90 cabins that can accommodate a total of 120 personnel.
The newbuild the second SOV to be delivered to TSSM after the 2022-built TSS Pioneer. A third SOV of near-similar dimensions will be handed over to the same owner by the end of this year.
French naval architecture firm Aircat Vessels has unveiled design images of a new surface effect ship (SES) crewboat.
Aircat said the SES was designed to support operations in the oil and gas sector with speeds up to twice those of conventional crewboats and a capacity of 36 to 54 personnel.
By combining catamaran-type side hulls with flexible rubber skirts at the bow and stern, the vessel will create an air cushion supplied by a lift fan installed between the hulls. Aircat said this system will lift up to 80 per cent of the vessel's weight, thus significantly reducing hydrodynamic resistance and enabling high-speed performance while maintaining low fuel consumption.