UK partnership to introduce electric crewboats for windfarm support duties

UK vessel operator Tidal Transit and charging infrastructure specialist Aqua Superpower have formed a new partnership with the objective of providing electric crewboats for supporting activities within the offshore energy industry.

Under the agreement, Tidal Transit will build and operate the crewboats and manage the installation of offshore charging infrastructure, while Aqua superPower will design, build, operate and maintain the shoreside charging infrastructure located in each vessel’s origin port.

The partners said the collaboration is intended to simplify and accelerate the adoption of electric vessel operations by combining vessel capability, offshore charging expertise, and dependable shore power infrastructure within one coordinated delivery model.