UK partnership to introduce electric crewboats for windfarm support duties

UK vessel operator Tidal Transit and charging infrastructure specialist Aqua Superpower have formed a new partnership with the objective of providing electric crewboats for supporting activities within the offshore energy industry.
Under the agreement, Tidal Transit will build and operate the crewboats and manage the installation of offshore charging infrastructure, while Aqua superPower will design, build, operate and maintain the shoreside charging infrastructure located in each vessel’s origin port.
The partners said the collaboration is intended to simplify and accelerate the adoption of electric vessel operations by combining vessel capability, offshore charging expertise, and dependable shore power infrastructure within one coordinated delivery model.
"By partnering with Tidal Transit, we can offer a complete charging ecosystem for electric [crewboats] that reduces project complexity and gives operators confidence to transition faster," said Matt Holland, Chief Project Engineer at Aqua Superpower.
Leo Hambro, CEO and Co-Founder at Tidal Transit, added that working with Aqua Superpower would allow Tidal Transit to combine its vessel expertise with proven charging infrastructure, "to create a compelling end-to-end electrification solution for ports and offshore operators."