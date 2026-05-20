UK's Mainprize Offshore orders crewboat pair from Singapore builder

UK vessel operator Mainprize Offshore has awarded Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine a contract for the construction of two crewboats in a series.

The 33-metre SWATH aluminium crewboats will be based on Mainprize's earlier 26-metre crewboats but will also introduce several enhancements. Key upgrades include an extended waterline length of 30 metres, an expanded 13-metre beam, and increased fuel oil capacity in excess of 63,800 litres, allowing for longer operational endurance.

The passenger capacity has also been increased to accommodate up to 39 personnel, up from 27 on the 26-metre design, with premium seating for comfort during transit.