UK's Mainprize Offshore orders crewboat pair from Singapore builder

UK vessel operator Mainprize Offshore has awarded Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine a contract for the construction of two crewboats in a series.
The 33-metre SWATH aluminium crewboats will be based on Mainprize's earlier 26-metre crewboats but will also introduce several enhancements. Key upgrades include an extended waterline length of 30 metres, an expanded 13-metre beam, and increased fuel oil capacity in excess of 63,800 litres, allowing for longer operational endurance.
The passenger capacity has also been increased to accommodate up to 39 personnel, up from 27 on the 26-metre design, with premium seating for comfort during transit.
Each crewboat will also feature 360-degree visibility from the wheelhouse to enhance navigational safety alongside a deck cargo area of 140 square metres with a load capacity of up to 50 tonnes.
Powered by two Caterpillar C32B engines and twin four-blade controllable-pitch propellers, each crewboat can achieve speeds of up to 30 knots. Strategic Marine said this will deliver higher endurance and greater capacity while maintaining the same high-speed performance as the smaller 26-metre SWATH crewboat variant.
The builder added that the efficient hull and propulsion configuration will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2027.