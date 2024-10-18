VESSEL REVIEW | MO10 & MO11 – UK's Mainprize Offshore adds crewboats to windfarm support fleet

Each crewboat has all-aluminium construction, a length of 26 metres (85 feet), a beam of 10 metres (32 feet), a draught of only three metres (9.8 feet) and capacity for 24 technicians and up to 30 tonnes of cargo on fore and aft decks with a total area of 140 square metres (1,500 square feet). The design was launched in December 2022 following development work that included gathering insights from various stakeholders.

“Primarily, the unique aspect of this vessel design is the implementation of a semi-SWATH hull design,” James Lewis, Head of Business Development – Europe at Strategic Marine, told Baird Maritime. “This sits somewhere between a conventional catamaran and a full SWATH design, therefore borrowing the favourable sea-keeping characteristics of a SWATH hull whilst avoiding the compromises that a full SWATH can suffer from, such as complex ride control and ballasting systems, deep draught, and weight sensitivity.

“By reaching this practical middle ground, the vessel can benefit from both cat and SWATH hull characteristics.”