VESSEL REVIEW | Norse Wind – First in new series of turbine installation jackups joins DEME's fleet
DEME has taken delivery of a new self-elevating wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Chinese shipbuilder Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore.
The DNV-classed Norse Wind is the first in a new series of vessels that have been designed by NOV and GustoMSC to be capable of installing the next generation of large offshore wind turbines.
Designed to transport and install some of the largest wind turbines available today
The WTIV has an LOA of 151.1 metres (495.7 feet), a beam of 58 metres (190 feet), accommodation for 130 personnel, and a total deck space of 5,600 square metres (60,000 square feet) for carrying approximately 16,100 tonnes of assorted payloads.
Four 120-metre (390-foot) pile legs, a DP2 system, and a 3,200-ton crane will enable installation to be performed in water depths of up to 70 metres (230 feet), such as in the harsh offshore environments of the North Sea.
Norse Wind is equipped to install wind turbines with rotor diameters of more than 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons each. Typical transport configurations include six 15MW turbines, five 18MW turbines, or four 20MW turbines.
The significant cargo capacity means fewer trips can be completed over time, resulting in lower fuel consumption and operating costs.
Fitted with energy regulating features to ensure greater efficiency
CIMC Raffles said Norse Wind is also the world’s first WTIV designed with a full DC power distribution system.
Unlike conventional vessels, the WTIV consumes significantly more electrical power during jacking and lifting operations, and a DC power system was incorporated to overcome the inefficiencies and high energy consumption of traditional AC systems.
By intelligently controlling generator speeds, it reduces fuel consumption, enhances operational efficiency, and improves environmental performance.
A battery hybrid propulsion system is also fitted. CIMC Raffles said the battery system can fully replace the output of one main engine, thus reducing carbon emissions by more than 70 per cent per megawatt installed.
Now serving the European offshore wind market
The construction of Norse Wind was initiated in 2023 by Havfram, the Norwegian offshore wind contractor acquired by DEME in April this year. DEME said the WTIV was completed on schedule.
Norse Wind is already contracted for a number of offshore wind projects through 2030. She is set to commence operations in the first half of 2026, starting with recently secured offshore wind projects in Europe.
Sister vessel Norse Energi is scheduled for delivery in early 2026.