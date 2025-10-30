VESSEL REVIEW | Norse Wind – First in new series of turbine installation jackups joins DEME's fleet

The WTIV has an LOA of 151.1 metres (495.7 feet), a beam of 58 metres (190 feet), accommodation for 130 personnel, and a total deck space of 5,600 square metres (60,000 square feet) for carrying approximately 16,100 tonnes of assorted payloads.

Four 120-metre (390-foot) pile legs, a DP2 system, and a 3,200-ton crane will enable installation to be performed in water depths of up to 70 metres (230 feet), such as in the harsh offshore environments of the North Sea.