Ta San Shang Marine welcomes hybrid SOV to fleet

A new service operation vessel (SOV) was recently handed over to Taiwanese offshore support specialist Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM).

The DNV-classed TSS Cruiser has an LOA of 88 metres, a beam of 19.7 metres, a draught of 5.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 6,700, and 90 cabins that can accommodate a total of 120 personnel.

The newbuild the second SOV to be delivered to TSSM after the 2022-built TSS Pioneer. A third SOV of near-similar dimensions will be handed over to the same owner by the end of this year.