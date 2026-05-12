Ta San Shang Marine welcomes hybrid SOV to fleet

A new service operation vessel (SOV) was recently handed over to Taiwanese offshore support specialist Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM).
The DNV-classed TSS Cruiser has an LOA of 88 metres, a beam of 19.7 metres, a draught of 5.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 6,700, and 90 cabins that can accommodate a total of 120 personnel.
The newbuild the second SOV to be delivered to TSSM after the 2022-built TSS Pioneer. A third SOV of near-similar dimensions will be handed over to the same owner by the end of this year.
All three SOVs will serve offshore wind farms in Taiwan, which are scheduled to commence operation in the late 2020s.
The SOV's hybrid propulsion arrangement consists of three MGO generators, a 1,700kWh battery pack, and four 1,800kW azimuthing thrusters. The deck equipment includes a 30-metre motion-compensated gangway and a 3D-compensated offshore crane with an SWL of 10 tons in moderate sea states.