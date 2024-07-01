Ta San Shang Marine orders third SOV

Taiwanese operator Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM) has placed an order for a new service operation vessel (SOV). It will be the third SOV to join its current active fleet after the 2022-built TSS Pioneer and TSS Cruiser, which is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025.
The SOV will be Taiwan-flagged and will be designed to be methanol-ready. It will be handed over to TSSM at the end of 2026.
The SOV will serve offshore wind farms in Taiwan, which are scheduled to be constructed and commence operation in the late 2020s. The vessel will safely transfer personnel and supplies to offshore wind farms and offer comfortable accommodations.
The vessel will have a length of 87.7 metres, a beam of 19.7 metres, a draught of 5.3 metres, and capacity for 120 personnel. Key features will include a dynamic positioning system, a motion compensated gangway, and a deck crane.