French firm unveils new SES crewboat design

French naval architecture firm Aircat Vessels has unveiled design images of a new surface effect ship (SES) crewboat.
Aircat said the SES was designed to support operations in the oil and gas sector with speeds up to twice those of conventional crewboats and a capacity of 36 to 54 personnel.
By combining catamaran-type side hulls with flexible rubber skirts at the bow and stern, the vessel will create an air cushion supplied by a lift fan installed between the hulls. Aircat said this system will lift up to 80 per cent of the vessel's weight, thus significantly reducing hydrodynamic resistance and enabling high-speed performance while maintaining low fuel consumption.
The crewboat's air cushion system will also be equipped with an active motion compensation system, which will reduce vertical accelerations and improve onboard comfort across a wide range of sea conditions. This will ensure smoother navigation, safer transfers, and an extended operational weather window for offshore logistics.
The SES crewboat was designed to be classed by either Bureau Veritas or the American Bureau of Shipping.