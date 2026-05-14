DEME christens second wind turbine installation jackup

DEME has taken delivery of a new self-elevating wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles.
The DNV-classed Norse Energi is the second in a new series of vessels that have been designed by NOV and GustoMSC to be capable of installing the next generation of large offshore wind turbines. Norse Wind, the first WTIV in the same series, was handed over to DEME in late 2025.
Norse Energi is also the second overall jackup WTIV to join the DEME fleet.
The vessel is equipped to install turbines with rotor diameters of more than 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons each. Her 3,200-ton crane and 120-metre pile legs will enable operation in water depths of up to 70 metres.
The WTIV has an LOA of 151.1 metres, a beam of 58 metres, accommodation for 130 personnel, and a total deck space of 5,600 square metres for carrying approximately 16,100 tonnes of assorted payloads.
Together, Norse Wind and Norse Energi are already contracted for offshore wind projects in Europe.