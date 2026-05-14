DEME christens second wind turbine installation jackup

DEME has taken delivery of a new self-elevating wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles.

The DNV-classed Norse Energi is the second in a new series of vessels that have been designed by NOV and GustoMSC to be capable of installing the next generation of large offshore wind turbines. Norse Wind, the first WTIV in the same series, was handed over to DEME in late 2025.

Norse Energi is also the second overall jackup WTIV to join the DEME fleet.