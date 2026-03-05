Offshore Vessel News Roundup | March 5 – UK crewboat deliveries, UAE OSV orders and more

UK operator Mainprize Offshore recently took delivery of two new windfarm support crewboats in a series built by Strategic Marine of Singapore.

Designed by Walker Marine Design, the crewboats are the first two units of six ordered by Mainprize Offshore from Strategic Marine in November 2024.

Like their earlier sisters MO10 and MO11, each new crewboat features a prominent semi-SWATH catamaran hull design that combines enhanced seakeeping with reduced fuel consumption and emissions.