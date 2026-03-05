Offshore Vessel News Roundup | March 5 – UK crewboat deliveries, UAE OSV orders and more

Deliveries include three crewboats for operation in the UK and a turbine installation vessel for a Danish owner. Orders for OSVs have meanwhile been placed with builders in India and Malaysia.
UK operator Mainprize Offshore recently took delivery of two new windfarm support crewboats in a series built by Strategic Marine of Singapore.
Designed by Walker Marine Design, the crewboats are the first two units of six ordered by Mainprize Offshore from Strategic Marine in November 2024.
Like their earlier sisters MO10 and MO11, each new crewboat features a prominent semi-SWATH catamaran hull design that combines enhanced seakeeping with reduced fuel consumption and emissions.
OEG Renewables has expanded its offshore wind vessel fleet with the delivery of OEG Fulmar, its newest multi-purpose crewboat, following successful sea trials.
The newbuild will be operated in UK waters with her first charter already secured in Scotland, where she will support the offshore construction of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm.
OEG Fulmar belongs to a series of crewboats designed by Chartwell Marine. Construction took place at the Isle of Wight facilities of Diverse Marine.
Maersk Offshore Wind took delivery of a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Seatrium of Singapore on Thursday, February 26.
Seatrium said the delivery followed the successful completion of sea trial activities and final readiness evaluations at the company's Tuas Boulevard Yard.
The WTIV is fitted with a main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,900 tonnes and a hook height of 180 metres. Seatrium said these attributes will allow for the installation of 15MW+ class offshore wind turbines.
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Group (SDHI) will complete five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India. San Maritime has commenced the docking of the vessels at the Pipavav shipyard for completion under IR class, the company reported.
SDHI originally acquired the hulls as part of its acquisition of the insolvent Reliance Naval and Engineering through the National Company Law Tribunal. San Maritime subsequently purchased the hulls from SDHI.
Construction of the vessels originally began under former management, but the revived shipyard will now finish the project.
Malaysian shipbuilder Nam Cheong has secured shipbuilding contracts worth US$64.5 million for four new offshore support vessels (OSVs) from an undisclosed UAE-based global energy maritime logistics company.
The contracts are for the construction of two 60-metre dive support vessels (DSVs) and two 60-metre remotely operated landing craft (ROLCs), which are expected to be delivered between the second half of 2027 and early 2028.
The DSVs will be specifically designed to carry out a wide range of complex subsea operations even under harsh open-water conditions. These operations include remotely operated vehicle support, underwater inspections, and maintenance.