Maersk Offshore Wind takes delivery of new turbine installation vessel

Maersk Offshore Wind took delivery of a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Seatrium of Singapore on Thursday, February 26.
Seatrium said the delivery followed the successful completion of sea trial activities and final readiness evaluations at the company's Tuas Boulevard Yard.
The WTIV is fitted with a main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,900 tonnes and a hook height of 180 metres. Seatrium said these attributes will allow for the installation of 15MW+ class offshore wind turbines.
The vessel’s feeder-based installation design enhances operational efficiency, enabled by a stabilising system to hold feeder vessels for the transfer of offshore wind components, even in high sea states.
This improves installation efficiency by extending the operational weather window, ensuring the WTIV can carry out uninterrupted installations, improving operational efficiency and reducing total cost and time of installation.
This feeder-based installation solution is US Jones Act-compliant and can also be deployed in other regions.
The WTIV is due to sail in March 2026 for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project offshore New York.