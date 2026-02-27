Maersk Offshore Wind takes delivery of new turbine installation vessel

Maersk Offshore Wind took delivery of a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Seatrium of Singapore on Thursday, February 26.

Seatrium said the delivery followed the successful completion of sea trial activities and final readiness evaluations at the company's Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The WTIV is fitted with a main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,900 tonnes and a hook height of 180 metres. Seatrium said these attributes will allow for the installation of 15MW+ class offshore wind turbines.