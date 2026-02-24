Five new OSVs for India's San Maritime nearing completion

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Group (SDHI) will complete five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India. San Maritime has commenced the docking of the vessels at the Pipavav shipyard for completion under IR class, the company reported.
SDHI originally acquired the hulls as part of its acquisition of the insolvent Reliance Naval and Engineering through the National Company Law Tribunal. San Maritime subsequently purchased the hulls from SDHI.
Construction of the vessels originally began under former management, but the revived shipyard will now finish the project.
Located on the west coast of India, the shipyard features a dry dock measuring 662 metres by 65 metres. It also contains a wet basin of 340 metres by 60 metres and a 1.2-kilometre waterfront for berthing and launching. SDHI highlighted that the shipyard has a fabrication capacity of 164,000 tons per annum.
SDHI stated that the project aligns with the vision of the Indian Government to advance shipbuilding through financial assistance and incentive schemes.