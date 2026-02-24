Five new OSVs for India's San Maritime nearing completion

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Group (SDHI) will complete five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India. San Maritime has commenced the docking of the vessels at the Pipavav shipyard for completion under IR class, the company reported.

SDHI originally acquired the hulls as part of its acquisition of the insolvent Reliance Naval and Engineering through the National Company Law Tribunal. San Maritime subsequently purchased the hulls from SDHI.

Construction of the vessels originally began under former management, but the revived shipyard will now finish the project.