OEG Renewables welcomes new crewboat to fleet

OEG Renewables has expanded its offshore wind vessel fleet with the delivery of OEG Fulmar, its newest multi-purpose crewboat, following successful sea trials.
The newbuild will be operated in UK waters with her first charter already secured in Scotland, where she will support the offshore construction of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm.
OEG Fulmar belongs to a series of crewboats designed by Chartwell Marine. Construction took place at the Isle of Wight facilities of Diverse Marine.
The crewboat can accommodate up to 24 personnel for high-speed transfers, with configuration options to allow for extended offshore trips.
While working at the Inch Cape development, the vessel will provide crew and cargo transfer services for transit to the offshore substation platform (OSP). She will also be utilised as part of the servicing campaign for the OEG-supplied welfare units installed on the OSP.
Like OEG's earlier crewboat Furioso, OEG Fulmar has been tailored to meet the specific requirements of offshore wind projects.