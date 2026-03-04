OEG Renewables welcomes new crewboat to fleet

OEG Renewables has expanded its offshore wind vessel fleet with the delivery of OEG Fulmar, its newest multi-purpose crewboat, following successful sea trials.

The newbuild will be operated in UK waters with her first charter already secured in Scotland, where she will support the offshore construction of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

OEG Fulmar belongs to a series of crewboats designed by Chartwell Marine. Construction took place at the Isle of Wight facilities of Diverse Marine.