ADNOC L&S unveils UAE’s first autonomous offshore landing craft

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has unveiled the UAE’s first remotely operated landing craft vessels, developed in collaboration with SeaOwl.
The new 60-metre vessels utilise advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite-linked control systems, allowing them to be operated remotely from ADNOC L&S’s remote-control centre in Mussafah.
The design eliminates the need for onboard crew accommodation, which reduces vessel weight and improves fuel efficiency. The company projects that AI-enabled route optimisation and the crewless design will deliver up to a 30 per cent reduction in local emissions compared to conventional vessels.
Construction of two prototype vessels is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Following delivery, the vessels will undergo sea trials and safety validation in UAE waters.
ADNOC L&S noted that the vessels feature a hybrid power management system and are capable of safe autonomous operation in the event of communication loss.
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, stated, “By advancing AI-powered remote vessel technology, we are enhancing safety, reducing emissions, and driving cost efficiency across our offshore operations.”