UK's Mainprize Offshore takes delivery of two semi-SWATH crewboats

UK operator Mainprize Offshore recently took delivery of two new windfarm support crewboats in a series built by Strategic Marine of Singapore.
Designed by Walker Marine Design, the crewboats are the first two units of six ordered by Mainprize Offshore from Strategic Marine in November 2024.
Like their earlier sisters MO10 and MO11, each new crewboat features a prominent semi-SWATH catamaran hull design that combines enhanced seakeeping with reduced fuel consumption and emissions.
The hull form has been extensively tank-tested using CFD. The result is a hull design that improves operational performance and reduces fuel consumption and emissions.
The improved seakeeping ability also significantly reduces heave, pitch, and roll, allowing crew transfers to be safely conducted even in wave heights of two metres.
Each crewboat boasts all-aluminium construction, a length of 26 metres, a beam of 10 metres, a draught of only three metres, and capacity for 24 technicians and up to 30 tonnes of cargo on fore and aft decks.