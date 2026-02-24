Malaysian yard secures over $64m in shipbuilding contracts from UAE client

Malaysian shipbuilder Nam Cheong has secured shipbuilding contracts worth US$64.5 million for four new offshore support vessels (OSVs) from an undisclosed UAE-based global energy maritime logistics company.
The contracts are for the construction of two 60-metre dive support vessels (DSVs) and two 60-metre remotely operated landing craft (ROLCs), which are expected to be delivered between the second half of 2027 and early 2028.
The DSVs will be specifically designed to carry out a wide range of complex subsea operations even under harsh open-water conditions. These operations include remotely operated vehicle support, underwater inspections, and maintenance.
The ROLCs will be based on the remote control system developed by the SeaOwl Group. The vessels will be completely unmanned and remotely operated via satellite connection from shore.
The ROLCs will also feature built-in auto docking capability and will be used for logistical support operations.
All four OSVs will be fully constructed in-house at Nam Cheong's Miri shipyard in Sarawak.