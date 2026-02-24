Malaysian yard secures over $64m in shipbuilding contracts from UAE client

Malaysian shipbuilder Nam Cheong has secured shipbuilding contracts worth US$64.5 million for four new offshore support vessels (OSVs) from an undisclosed UAE-based global energy maritime logistics company.

The contracts are for the construction of two 60-metre dive support vessels (DSVs) and two 60-metre remotely operated landing craft (ROLCs), which are expected to be delivered between the second half of 2027 and early 2028.

The DSVs will be specifically designed to carry out a wide range of complex subsea operations even under harsh open-water conditions. These operations include remotely operated vehicle support, underwater inspections, and maintenance.