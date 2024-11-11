UK’s Mainprize Offshore orders six additional semi-SWATH crewboats
UK operator Mainprize Offshore has placed orders for six new crewboats in a series to be built by Strategic Marine of Singapore. Like the recently delivered MO10 (pictured) and MO11, each new crewboat will feature a prominent semi-SWATH catamaran hull design that combines enhanced seakeeping with reduced fuel consumption and emissions.
The hull form has been extensively tank-tested using CFD. The result is a hull design that combines class-leading seakeeping that improves operational performance and reduces fuel consumption and emissions.
The improved seakeeping ability also significantly reduces heave, pitch, and roll, allowing crew transfers to be safely conducted even in wave heights of two metres.
Each crewboat will have all-aluminium construction, a length of 26 metres, a beam of 10 metres, a draught of only three metres, and capacity for 24 technicians and up to 30 tonnes of cargo on fore and aft decks with a total area of 140 square metres. The design was launched in December 2022 following development work that included gathering insights from various stakeholders.
Delivery of the first unit of these six new crewboats is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.