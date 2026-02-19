Offshore Vessel News Roundup | February 19 – Ammonia FPSO concept, AHTS construction and more

Deliveries include an AHTS for a Saudi-Singaporean joint venture and a crewboat for a Taiwanese operator. Construction meanwhile continues on a new installation vessel in Romania as a Malaysian owner has selected a Chinese yard to build a new anchor handler. Lastly, a US-Norwegian collaboration has unveiled design images of a new floating ammonia processing platform.
Vard Shipyards Romania recently floated out a new hybrid offshore construction vessel ordered by Norwegian operator Island Offshore.
The vessel will undertake subsea operations including inspection, maintenance and repair; pipe laying: subsea infrastructure construction and installation: dive support; and remotely operated underwater inspection.
The vessel will also be prepared for renewable work scopes such as walk-to-work, commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching, and survey.
BW Offshore has developed an ammonia floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) concept in collaboration with McDermott International.
The FPSO will be designed as an integrated offshore production and export unit, located close to suitable gas sources and CO₂ storage sites.
Natural gas will be supplied from nearby offshore facilities via subsea flowline and processed on board, where it is converted into hydrogen and subsequently to ammonia using a low-carbon process.
Saudi-Singaporean joint venture company Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services recently took delivery of a new anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) built by Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding of China.
Rawabi 65 belongs to the same series as Rawabi 209 and Rawabi 214, which were delivered by Jiangmen Hangtong to Rawabi Vallianz Offshore in 2025 for operation in support of oil and gas clients in the Middle East.
The ABS-classed AHTS has a length of 65 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a depth of 6.8 metres, a draught of 5.1 metres, and a service speed of 10 knots.
Keyfield International has entered into a shipbuilding contract through its subsidiary, Keyfield Resolute, for the construction of a new anchor handling tug supply vessel.
The agreement with China's Jiangsu Shunhong Marine Technology involves a contract price of $18 million, which is equivalent to MYR70.7 million. Jiangsu Shunhong has previously constructed offshore support vessels for the group, including the Keyfield Wisdom.
The board of directors confirmed the vessel will be a 90-tonne diesel-electric DP2 unit. Construction of the new DP2 AHTS is part of a strategy to allocate more resources to the anchor handling tug supply market while expanding international charters, Keyfield stated.
Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine recently handed over a new catamaran crewboat to an operator in Taiwan.
The all-aluminium Phantasy belongs to a series of crewboats that Strategic Marine has been building for various customers worldwide. Examples are already in service with operators in the UK, South Korea, Japan, and Poland.
Developed in collaboration with naval architecture firm BMT, the vessel is purpose-built to support offshore wind farm construction, operations, and maintenance activities.