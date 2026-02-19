Offshore Vessel News Roundup | February 19 – Ammonia FPSO concept, AHTS construction and more

BW Offshore has developed an ammonia floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) concept in collaboration with McDermott International.

The FPSO will be designed as an integrated offshore production and export unit, located close to suitable gas sources and CO₂ storage sites.

Natural gas will be supplied from nearby offshore facilities via subsea flowline and processed on board, where it is converted into hydrogen and subsequently to ammonia using a low-carbon process.