New catamaran crewboat delivered to Taiwanese windfarm support specialist

The crewboat measures 27 metres long and features an optimised hull form for improved seakeeping, manoeuvrability, and operational performance in Taiwan’s offshore waters.

The accommodation and bridge deck layout have been refined with feedback from vessel operators and customers. The cabin design has been optimised for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, comfortable sleeping areas, and business class seating for up to 24 offshore service/industrial personnel plus four crewmembers.

The bridge deck layout has been enhanced to provide improved visibility from the helm station while an ergonomic layout increases comfort for the crew. The accommodation spaces are air-conditioned and consist of four two-berth cabins, one single-berth cabin, and a business class saloon.