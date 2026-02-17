BW Offshore, McDermott unveil ammonia FPSO concept

BW Offshore said the concept will be designed for a gas intake capacity of up to three million cubic metres per day, producing more than one million tonnes of ammonia per year.

Carbon capture will be incorporated into the process, with up to 99 per cent of the CO₂ generated during production captured and compressed for export to geological sequestration or other approved use.

BW Offshore said options will also be available for further reduction of emissions from onboard power generation systems, lowering carbon intensity to almost zero to meet future market needs.