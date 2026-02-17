BW Offshore, McDermott unveil ammonia FPSO concept

BW Offshore has developed an ammonia floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) concept in collaboration with McDermott International.
The FPSO will be designed as an integrated offshore production and export unit, located close to suitable gas sources and CO₂ storage sites.
Natural gas will be supplied from nearby offshore facilities via subsea flowline and processed on board, where it is converted into hydrogen and subsequently to ammonia using a low-carbon process.
BW Offshore said the concept will be designed for a gas intake capacity of up to three million cubic metres per day, producing more than one million tonnes of ammonia per year.
Carbon capture will be incorporated into the process, with up to 99 per cent of the CO₂ generated during production captured and compressed for export to geological sequestration or other approved use.
BW Offshore said options will also be available for further reduction of emissions from onboard power generation systems, lowering carbon intensity to almost zero to meet future market needs.
Ammonia will be liquefied and stored in refrigerated tanks within the FPSO hull and offloaded directly to gas carriers. This removes the need for pipeline, terminal or port infrastructure, allowing for direct export to international markets with simplified logistics.
The partners aim to offer a technically robust and commercially viable solution that can be delivered at scale.