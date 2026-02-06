Keyfield International signs $18m contract for new AHTS

Keyfield International has entered into a shipbuilding contract through its subsidiary, Keyfield Resolute, for the construction of a new anchor handling tug supply vessel.

The agreement with China's Jiangsu Shunhong Marine Technology involves a contract price of $18 million, which is equivalent to MYR70.7 million. Jiangsu Shunhong has previously constructed offshore support vessels for the group, including the Keyfield Wisdom.

The board of directors confirmed the vessel will be a 90-tonne diesel-electric DP2 unit. Construction of the new DP2 AHTS is part of a strategy to allocate more resources to the anchor handling tug supply market while expanding international charters, Keyfield stated.