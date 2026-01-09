VESSEL REVIEW | Rawabi 209 & Rawabi 214 – Rawabi Vallianz Offshore's new anchor handlers optimised for Middle East waters

Saudi-Singaporean joint venture company Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services recently took delivery of two new anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) in a series built by Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding of China.

Rawabi 209 and Rawabi 214 belong to a series of 10 AHTS ordered by Rawabi Vallianz Offshore for operation in support of oil and gas clients in the Middle East.

The series also includes Rawabi 213, which was built by Shin Yang Shipyard of Malaysia and delivered in late 2024, and Rawabi 210, which Jiangmen Hangtong delivered in 2025.