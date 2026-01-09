VESSEL REVIEW | Rawabi 209 & Rawabi 214 – Rawabi Vallianz Offshore's new anchor handlers optimised for Middle East waters
Saudi-Singaporean joint venture company Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services recently took delivery of two new anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) in a series built by Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding of China.
Rawabi 209 and Rawabi 214 belong to a series of 10 AHTS ordered by Rawabi Vallianz Offshore for operation in support of oil and gas clients in the Middle East.
The series also includes Rawabi 213, which was built by Shin Yang Shipyard of Malaysia and delivered in late 2024, and Rawabi 210, which Jiangmen Hangtong delivered in 2025.
Heavy duty diesel-electric propulsion arrangement
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 64 metres (210 feet), a beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a design draught of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a depth of six metres (20 feet), a deadweight of 2,500, and accommodation for up to 28 crewmembers.
The diesel-electric propulsion system on each vessel delivers a maximum speed of 13.8 knots, a cruising speed of 10 knots, and a bollard pull of 55 tonnes, which is ideal for rig positioning and handling of various types of subsea equipment.
The propulsion setup, which includes four generators and two azimuthing thrusters, generates significantly reduced vibration and noise compared to a traditional diesel propulsion arrangement.
Designed with secondary emergency response function
The electronics suite includes a GPS, an AIS, an autopilot, and an area A3 GMDSS. The deck equipment includes a three-tonne crane and an anchor handling winch.
The AHTS are also each fitted with two firefighting monitors, each with a throw length of 120 metres (390 feet). The vessels can be configured for oil spill recovery duties using containment booms, skimmers, and dedicated tanks.
The accommodation spaces include cabins, recreational areas, medical compartments, and a mess.
Rawabi 209 and Rawabi 214 were designed in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules including those for unlimited navigation areas.