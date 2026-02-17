Romanian yard launches Island Offshore's newest hybrid construction vessel

The design will allow for flexible configuration and versatility depending on the specific operations to be performed. The hull will be optimised and the vessel itself will be prepared for alternative low-emission fuel.

The completed vessel will measure 120 metres long by 25 metres wide and will feature a 250-tonne heave-compensated offshore subsea crane and a gangway. It will also be able to accommodate 130 people on board.

Additional features will include a 1.7MWh energy storage system and a heat recovery system.

The contract between Island Offshore and Vard also includes options for up to two additional vessels from the same series.