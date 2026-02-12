Rawabi Vallianz Offshore acquires new anchor handler from Chinese yard

Saudi-Singaporean joint venture company Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services recently took delivery of a new anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) built by Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding of China.

Rawabi 65 belongs to the same series as Rawabi 209 and Rawabi 214, which were delivered by Jiangmen Hangtong to Rawabi Vallianz Offshore in 2025 for operation in support of oil and gas clients in the Middle East.

The ABS-classed AHTS has a length of 65 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a depth of 6.8 metres, a draught of 5.1 metres, and a service speed of 10 knots.