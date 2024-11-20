New fast crewboat delivered to Polish windfarm operator
Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a new fast catamaran crewboat to Polish offshore wind company the ORLEN Group. Named Baltic Eagle, the newbuild will initially operate in the North Sea before transitioning to the Polish exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea.
The 27-metre crewboat is equipped with advanced technologies to meet the demanding conditions of offshore wind farms. Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, the vessel meets IMO Tier III emission requirements and is hybrid-ready, allowing for future adaptation to accommodate alternative propulsion systems.
The reinforced hull plating makes it capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of the Baltic Sea, ensuring safe and reliable transport of technicians and supplies over long distances.
The crewboat can accommodate up to nine crewmembers and 24 passengers. The interiors are designed to provide high levels of comfort even when underway in rough seas.
The foredeck can accommodate various cargo and is fitted with a knuckle boom crane for loading and unloading.