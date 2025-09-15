COLUMN | Icebreakers and ICE raids: mixed messages for US shipbuilding renaissance [Offshore Accounts]

On April 9, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.” It began with a powerful statement of purpose:

“The commercial shipbuilding capacity and maritime workforce of the United States has been weakened by decades of government neglect, leading to the decline of a once strong industrial base while simultaneously empowering our adversaries and eroding United States national security.

"Both our allies and our strategic competitors produce ships for a fraction of the cost needed in the United States. Recent data show that the United States constructs less than one per cent of commercial ships globally, while the People’s Republic of China is responsible for producing approximately half…”

Within 210 days of the date of the order, the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (APNSA) in coordination with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Transportation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the United States Trade Representative, and the heads of whatever executive departments and agencies the APNSA deems appropriate, are supposed to submit a maritime action plan to the President.

I wrote a piece expressing my (surprise) scepticism that shipbuilding can be resuscitated in the land of the free in the short or medium term.

“It is highly unlikely that T-shirt factories and iPhone production are returning to the USA in any meaningful way, even less plausible that more than a handful of expensive, overbudget and probably very late American-built icebreakers will see service in the early 2030s,” I commented.