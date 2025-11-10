COLUMN | Slow news week: AHTS exodus, drilling contract awards, and new exploration activity off Greece, Gabon and Guinea-Bissau [Offshore Accounts]

Anyone who thinks they have it tough in their job might want to consider my position. Sure, there is no risk of me losing a finger in an unfortunate drill floor accident whilst running casing on a rig, even if I slam shut my laptop in frustration at the sight of Singapore-listed ASL Marine’s shares hitting a new multiyear high last week, quintupling over the past year, despite the double digit fatalities in the company’s badly managed Batam shipyard.

Nor do I face the perils of the sea, being mostly at my desk. Whilst the 18th century wit Samuel Johnson wrote of seafaring that, “being in a ship is being in a jail, with the chance of being drowned," the worst I face is a libel suit or a defamation action from an aggrieved ship owner in Athens, or carpal tunnel syndrome.

Every week I choose to write a column on the offshore industry for this august publication and for the last six years, I have not missed a column, holiday, work trips, offshore visits and man flu notwithstanding. Yet.

Indeed, some weeks the verbal diarrhoea output is so prolific that it warrants two columns for your edification. This regularity of publication creates problems with the anonymity of the authorship. If I were to take a couple of weeks off when it was known that in real life I was climbing Everest or trekking across the Antarctic like Ian Hughes, the adventurous COO of OEG Subsea, my cover might be blown. So even if I am dying of malaria, suffering a hangover after the epic Adipec conference in the UAE, or attending the winter Olympics in Italy, I need to write.

But what can I write about on a week like this one, when the offshore news is “slow”? We are a few weeks off from the annual Twelve Days of Christmas series of columns, and Tidewater only announces its third quarter results on Monday (10th) evening, after we go to press.

Slow news is a relative term. There is still a low buzz of contracting momentum in the background.