COLUMN | The Twelve Days of Christmas 2025: Three reasons why seafarers’ CPD is different, two new subsea vessels and a Norwegian rig in a pear tree (part one of two) [Offshore Accounts]

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me… a partridge in a pear tree, according to the ancient English carol. At Baird Maritime, however, that's the cue for a dozen topical features about the marine industry through December, once again.

Lovers of festive traditions get scrolling, as, for the sixth year in a row, we are running through the Twelve Days of Christmas from an offshore energy perspective.

Last Sunday, November 30, was celebrated by Christians as Advent Sunday, so let’s kick off. In 2024 (here), we opened with three dry wells in Bulgaria, two Namibian jailbirds, and a Scottish ferry in a pear tree.

What has my true love given to me this year? Surely not another arrest warrant for Isabel Dos Santos, the daughter of the late Angolan president, our 2022 feature?

No. Like pouring hot brandy over a Christmas pudding, someone has set their stock price on fire, selling a rig. Their stock, not their Christmas stocking.