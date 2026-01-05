COLUMN | 2026 predictions and 2025 lessons: the three best words in the English language are, “You were right!” (but not always) [Offshore Accounts]

In my case, I was right on seven out of my ten predictions for last year:

☑ I correctly forecast that both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be booted out of office in 2025, ☑ along with now former-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I did not expect Trudeau to end the year dating Katy Perry, nor that he would resign within a few days of the piece being published, however.

☑ I was correct that Navitas Petroleum’s Sealion oilfield development would receive final investment decision (FID) approval in the Falkland Islands – last month, the operator awarded Bluewater’s Aoka Mizu floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) the production facilities contract. First oil is now expected in 2029 in this harsh environment, remote location project in 450 metres of water in the South Atlantic, an oilfield that was first discovered in 2010, and which I once feared might be stranded.

☑ I was correct that TotalEnergies would finally lift force majeure on its Mozambique LNG project, four years after an Islamist militant attack on the nearby town of Palma killed hundreds of civilians and brought construction of the facilities to a halt. The security situation in Cabo Delgado province remains dire, with more killings by the Islamic State and 60,000 more people driven from their homes last year, but work has restarted, and ExxonMobil is also considering when to approve FID on its next-door LNG project in Mozambique. I am not going to call that one for 2026, however.