TotalEnergies and partners lift force majeure on $20b Mozambique LNG project

French oil major TotalEnergies said it, along with its project partners, had lifted force majeure on their $20 billion Mozambique LNG project, four years after an Islamist militant attack brought construction to a halt.

Notice was sent to the Mozambican Government via letter on Friday, a TotalEnergies press officer said.

The company said, however, the project would only be relaunched once the government had approved an updated budget and schedule.